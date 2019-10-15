Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret A. Taggart. View Sign Service Information Thompson-Miller Funeral Home 124 E North St Butler , PA 16001 (724)-287-3706 Celebration of Life 6:00 PM North Street Christian Church 220 W. North St. Butler , PA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Margaret A. Simon Taggart, 93, of Butler passed away on Oct. 7, 2019, at Concordia at Wexford.

She was born June 18, 1926, in Pittsburgh, and was the daughter of the late E.C. Donaghy and the late Violet (Kirby) Donaghy.

Margaret graduated from Sheridan High School.

She was a homemaker and a member of North Street Christian Church, where she was a Sunday school teacher and member of the choir and the handbell choir.

Margaret was an Avon representative. She was president of Slippery Rock Women's Club and a member of the Republican Women's Club. Margaret attended the Slippery Rock Senior Center.

Margaret enjoyed CHOCOLATE of any kind, the ocean, sewing, knitting, quilting, crocheting, crossword puzzles, jigsaw puzzles and reading. She was very proud of her family and their accomplishments.

She is survived by three sons, Ernie (Angie) Simon of Largo, Fla., Paul (Melody) Simon of Panama City Beach, Fla., and Kim (Sharon) Simon of Lakewood, Colo.; three daughters, Kathi (Bob) Huber of Butler, Karen (Jeff) Hunt of Panama City Beach, Fla., and Kris (Jeff) Noel of Grove City; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; and her nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Paul "Sudsy" Simon; her second husband, Harry Taggart; one grandson, Joe Simon; two brothers, George and Sam Donaghy; and one sister, Martie Brown.

TAGGART - According to her wishes, there will be no public visitation for Margaret A. Simon Taggart, who died Monday, Oct. 7, 2019.

A celebration of life will be held at 6 p.m. Friday at North Street Christian Church, 220 W. North St., Butler, with her son, Pastor Kim Simon and her son-in-law, Pastor Bob Huber co-officiating.

Online condolences can be given at



