Margaret Ann "Peggy" Barger, 73, of Titusville, formerly of Bruin, went to be with the Lord Friday morning, April 24, 2020, shortly after her arrival at Titusville Area Hospital.

Margaret was born in East Brady on Feb. 10, 1947. She was the daughter of the late Howard R. and Margaret V. McCanna Wilson.

She was of the Protestant faith.

She was a 1965 graduate of Allegheny-Clarion Valley High School in Foxburg. She enjoyed flowers, teaching the grandchildren about different kinds of birds, listening to country and gospel music, and most especially the company of her family and grandkids. She was fond of the family's cat, Macy, and family's dog, Marley.

In her earlier years, she was employed at the Parker Glass Plant and later at Dean's Flower Shop in Parker.

Surviving is her husband, James G. "Jim" Barger, whom she married at the Parker Church of God on May 22, 1971. Also surviving are two children, Betsy Ann Fish and her husband, Timothy, of Titusville and Jamie Ray Barger and his wife, Lea, of Centerville; seven grandchildren, Alisha Ann Martin and her husband, Daniel Scott, of Waterford, Brooke Nichole Loney, and her husband, Tylor, of Pleasantville, Morgan Fish of Titusville, Wilson James Barger of Centerville, Margaret Rachel Barger of Centerville, Jerome and Samuel Kavala of Centerville; her great-grandchildren, Lurisa, Aleksys, Brentley, Sadie, Jordyn, Taylor, and Olivia; three brothers, John Wilson of Chalk Hill, Garry Wilson and his wife, Nittya, of Layton, Utah, and Richard R. "Waldo" Wilson of Emlenton; her sister-in-law, Marsha Barger of Parker; as well as a number of nieces, nephews, and cousins.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Shirley Wilson Confer.

BARGER - We appreciate in this unknown time with the COVID-19 pandemic that attending a visitation may not be in your best health interest. Please be with us in prayer.

Should you be able to attend, friends of Margaret Ann "Peggy" Barger, who died Friday, April 24, 2020, will be received from noon to 2 p.m. Tuesday at Hile-Best Funeral Home, 2751 Route 257 Seneca, Cranberry Township. The viewing chapel will be limited to 10 people at a time. A funeral service will follow at 2 p.m.

Interment will be beside her mother at Sunset Hill Memorial Gardens, Cranberry Township.

Condolences may be sent by visiting



