Margaret Ann "Peggy" Czlapinski, 61, of Clinton Township, died at home surrounded by her loving family on Oct. 30, 2019, after a hard but graceful fight with lung cancer.
Born on Oct. 1, 1958, in Pittsburgh, she was the daughter of Mary Ann Huber Inks and the late Adolphus "Joe" Inks.
Peggy worked for many years at Port O' Call Development in South Butler, was known to put everyone before herself, especially family, and loved her pet Shih Tzu, Brewster.
She was the beloved wife of the late Edward D. Czlapinski.
She was also the loving mother of Chrissy (Charles) Nething and Richard J. Harris; sister of Joseph (Yolanda) Inks, Jerry (Sheila) Inks, Debbie Gall and Carol (Jim) Margaria; and the dear grandmother to Chase and Cayla.
CZLAPINSKI - Friends of Margaret Ann "Peggy" Czlapinski, who died Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at Schellhaas Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 5864 Heckert Road, Bakerstown.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at noon Monday at Holy Sepulcher Church, Glade Mills.
Interment will follow in Our Lady of Hope Cemetery in Tarentum.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the , 320 Bilmar Dr., Pittsburgh, PA 15205, or at .
Please offer condolences at www.schellhaasfh.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on Nov. 1, 2019