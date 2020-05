Margaret Ann Roberts, 65, of Evans Citypassed away on Monday, April 27,2020,at Butler Memorial Hospital.She was born on March 22, 1955, the daughter of James and Margaret (Sullivan) Plugh.She worked a series of jobs to support her family with the most recent being a 911 dispatcher.She is survived by her son, Curtis Roberts of Evans City; a sister, Darlene Baldwin of Oklahoma; her niece, Jamie Ferranti of Oklahoma; and an uncle, George (Carol) Sullivan, of Rochester, Pa.She was a wonderful mother and she loved animals.She was an avid reader and liked to garden.She also enjoyed watching Disney movies and "Star Wars."ROBERTS - All services are private for Margaret Ann Roberts, who died Monday, April 27,2020.Arrangements were entrusted to Huntsman Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Rochester, Pa.Please visit www.huntsmanfuneralhomes.com