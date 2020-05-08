Margaret Ann Roberts
1955 - 2020
Margaret Ann Roberts, 65, of Evans Citypassed away on Monday, April 27,2020,at Butler Memorial Hospital.
She was born on March 22, 1955, the daughter of James and Margaret (Sullivan) Plugh.
She worked a series of jobs to support her family with the most recent being a 911 dispatcher.
She is survived by her son, Curtis Roberts of Evans City; a sister, Darlene Baldwin of Oklahoma; her niece, Jamie Ferranti of Oklahoma; and an uncle, George (Carol) Sullivan, of Rochester, Pa.
She was a wonderful mother and she loved animals.She was an avid reader and liked to garden.She also enjoyed watching Disney movies and "Star Wars."
ROBERTS - All services are private for Margaret Ann Roberts, who died Monday, April 27,2020.
Arrangements were entrusted to Huntsman Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Rochester, Pa.
Please visit www.huntsmanfuneralhomes.com.


Published in Butler Eagle on May 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral service
Funeral services provided by
Huntsman Rochester Funeral Home
502 Adams St
Rochester, PA 15074
724-775-0655
1 entry
May 8, 2020
Marjie we miss you. You've been a great neighbor. Loved your wonderful coconut cream pies. Love you Peggy and Ron
Peggy Shever
Neighbor
