Margaret "Peggy" Anna (Nichols) Ferris, 81, passed away May 3, 2020.She was born in Butler and moved to the Seminole, Fla., area in 1977, from Andersen AFB, Guam.She was a homemaker.She was a Presbyterian and was a member of Faith Community Church.Peggy was preceded in death by her parents, Raymond and Frances Danner.She is survived by her husband, Gordon Nichols; her sons, Robert and Danner; her daughters, Linda (Owen) Deckinga and Pamela (Ben) Seda; her eight grandchildren, Shannon, Robert, Nathan, Christopher, Stephanie, Christiana, Nathaniel and Austin; and four great-grandchildren, Michael, Lisa Rose, Benjamin and Ava.FERRIS - A celebration of life will be held at a later date for Margaret "Peggy" Anna (Nichols) Ferris, who died Sunday, May 3, 2020.Arrangements were entrusted to Lewis W. Mohn Funeral Home, Seminole, Fla.For more information, please visit www.mohnfuneralhome.com