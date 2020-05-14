Margaret "Peggy" Anna (Nichols) Ferris, 81, passed away May 3, 2020.
She was born in Butler and moved to the Seminole, Fla., area in 1977, from Andersen AFB, Guam.
She was a homemaker.
She was a Presbyterian and was a member of Faith Community Church.
Peggy was preceded in death by her parents, Raymond and Frances Danner.
She is survived by her husband, Gordon Nichols; her sons, Robert and Danner; her daughters, Linda (Owen) Deckinga and Pamela (Ben) Seda; her eight grandchildren, Shannon, Robert, Nathan, Christopher, Stephanie, Christiana, Nathaniel and Austin; and four great-grandchildren, Michael, Lisa Rose, Benjamin and Ava.
FERRIS - A celebration of life will be held at a later date for Margaret "Peggy" Anna (Nichols) Ferris, who died Sunday, May 3, 2020.
Arrangements were entrusted to Lewis W. Mohn Funeral Home, Seminole, Fla.
For more information, please visit www.mohnfuneralhome.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on May 14, 2020.