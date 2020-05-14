Margaret Anna "Peggy" Ferris
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Margaret's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Margaret "Peggy" Anna (Nichols) Ferris, 81, passed away May 3, 2020.
She was born in Butler and moved to the Seminole, Fla., area in 1977, from Andersen AFB, Guam.
She was a homemaker.
She was a Presbyterian and was a member of Faith Community Church.
Peggy was preceded in death by her parents, Raymond and Frances Danner.
She is survived by her husband, Gordon Nichols; her sons, Robert and Danner; her daughters, Linda (Owen) Deckinga and Pamela (Ben) Seda; her eight grandchildren, Shannon, Robert, Nathan, Christopher, Stephanie, Christiana, Nathaniel and Austin; and four great-grandchildren, Michael, Lisa Rose, Benjamin and Ava.
FERRIS - A celebration of life will be held at a later date for Margaret "Peggy" Anna (Nichols) Ferris, who died Sunday, May 3, 2020.
Arrangements were entrusted to Lewis W. Mohn Funeral Home, Seminole, Fla.
For more information, please visit www.mohnfuneralhome.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Butler Eagle on May 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Mohn Funeral Home and Cremation Services
9700 Seminole Blvd.
Seminole, FL 33772
(727) 393-3481
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
May 8, 2020
Please except my deepest sympathies, Grief can be so hard, but your special memories help you to cope. Remembering your loved one today and always.
Simone Taylor
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved