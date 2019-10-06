Butler Eagle

Margaret B. Goldinger

Service Information
Fox Funeral Home
410 W. Main St
Saxonburg, PA
16056
(724)-352-1133
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Fox Funeral Home
410 W. Main St
Saxonburg, PA 16056
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
10:30 AM
Faith Lutheran Church
Butler, PA
Obituary
Margaret B. Goldinger, 88, of Cabot passed away Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, at Concordia Lutheran Ministries.
A full obituary will be published in the Monday Butler Eagle.
GOLDINGER - Friends of Margaret B. Goldinger, who died Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, will be received from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday at Fox Funeral Home, 410 W. Main St., Saxonburg.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at Faith Lutheran Church in Butler.
For more information, please visit www.foxfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on Oct. 6, 2019
