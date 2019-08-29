Margaret D. "Peg" (Sullivan) Krajewski, 76, of Emlenton passed away on Monday at Butler Memorial Hospital after a brief illness.
Born Jan. 25, 1943, she was the daughter of late Robert and Bessie (Brothers) Sullivan.
She was married on Dec. 5, 1961, to Teddie E. Krajewski.
Peg was a longtime housewife and caretaker of her family and also worked for 25 years at CBS/Iron Mountain in Boyers.
She enjoyed crossword and sudoku puzzles, and nature watching. She will be sadly missed by all of her family and friends.
Peg is survived by her three children, Teddie E. Krajewski (Bobbi) of Hilliards, Stanley J. (Kerry) Krajewski of Boyers, and Karen B. (Charles) Losh of York, S.C.; her two grandchildren, Nina M. Grossman of Evans City, and Kara J. Krajewski; and her two great-grandchildren, Natalie R. Northrop and Benjamin E. Northrop.
Also surviving are four brothers, Jim Sullivan, Frank Sullivan, Paul Sullivan and Robert Sullivan; and her five sisters, Mary Jane Bartley, Roberta Gates, Helen Linamen and Linda McHenry, and Eleanor Shreffler.
She was preceded in death by her husband; three brothers John, Dick and Bill Sullivan; and one infant grandson, Brian Krajewski.
KRAJEWSKI - The family of Margaret D. "Peg" (Sullivan) Krajewski, who died Monday, Aug. 26, 2019, will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at Larry E. McKinley Funeral Home, 109 Emlenton St., Clintonville.
A funeral Mass will take place at 4 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be sent to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Friends can email condolences by visiting www.mckinleyfuneralhome.net.
Published in Butler Eagle on Aug. 29, 2019