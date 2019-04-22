Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret D. Young. View Sign

Margaret D. Young, 89, of Butler, passed away Friday at Good Samaritan Hospice at Concordia Home in Cabot, following a battle with Alzheimer's disease.

She was born April 8, 1930, in the Chicora Hotel, to the late William Hipple and the late Agnes Kubiak Hipple.

She was a registered nurse graduating in 1951. She worked at Butler Memorial Hospital and then at the Butler VNA until her retirement.

She was a devout Catholic member of Saint Wendelin R.C. Church, Butler.

While growing up, she was given the nickname "Peaches."

She was an avid swimmer, and enjoyed plants, flowers, birds, taking pictures, and had several collections that included many family heirlooms.

She also enjoyed traveling and taking casino trips, knitting, and crocheting, but especially enjoyed her family and spent as much time as possible with them.

She is survived by her husband, Edward F. Young, whom she married Nov. 27, 1952, in Mater Dolorosa Church; three daughters, Debra Elaine Young Podbros of Cranston, R.I., Diane Eileen Young McDonald of Chicora, Doris Eloise Young-Peters of Butler; five sons, David Edward Young of Butler, Daryl Eugene and Shelby Young of Butler, Duane Edmund and Kelli Young of Russellville, Ark., Dennis Ellery and Darlene Young of Butler, Deron Everet Young of Meridian; 21 grandchildren, Evan Young, Tressa Young, Regan Young, Marisa Podbros, Nathan Podbros, Ray McDonald III, Emily McDonald, Alan McDonald, Ryan Gold, Chelsie Laribo, Ian Young, Maggie Peters, Erik Peters, Natasha Henry, Dustin Young, Kaleb Young, Dakota Young, Michael Bresnahan, Kristian Bresnahan, Travis Bresnahan, and Brandy Fallecker; eight great-grandchildren, Madelynn McDonald, Ada Gold, Lennox Gold, Levi Laribo, Zane Laribo, Cabe Laribo, Dominic Mulholland, and Wells Henry.

She was the last surviving member of her immediate family of two brothers, Ross and James Hipple, and one sister, Helen Hetrick.

YOUNG - A private blessing service will be held for Margaret D. Young, who died Friday, April 19, 2019, and will be officiated by Father Lou Pascazi.

Interment will be private.

Arrangements were entrusted to STEIGHNER FUNERAL HOME in the heart of Chicora.

For more information, visit



