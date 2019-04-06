Margaret Davis of Valencia, loving wife and mother, passed away peacefully on March 29 with her family by her side.
|
Margaret was born on July 23, 1939, in Ross Township, to Raymond Conrad Zewe and Helen Elizabeth Zewe.
She was married for 48 years to George M. Davis and together they raised two sons, George Jr. and Charles (Lisa); and two daughters, Laura (Joe) and Lynn (Pete); and one grandchild, Hadley.
She received a master's degree from Duquesne University and spent many years teaching children at St. Ursula Parish in Allison Park.
DAVIS - There will be no funeral service at this time for Margaret Davis, who died Friday, March 29, 2019.
