|
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret E. "Peggy" Hicks.
|
|
Visitation
View Map
Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019
11:00 AM - 2:00 PM
|
Service
View Map
Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019
2:00 PM
Margaret E. "Peggy" Hicks, 94, of East Brady died Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, at Butler Hospital.
Born Nov. 1, 1925, in Massillon, Ohio, she was the daughter of Walter and Peg Pfaff.
On Dec. 15, 1944, she married Mason M. Hicks. He preceded her in death on Dec. 18, 2005.
Peggy worked for Westinghouse during World War II. Then she worked for Signal and Switch in Swissvale. Later, she cooked and cleaned at the Travelers Hotel in East Brady and she ran a lathe at Damen Industries in Bradys Bend.
She was a member of St. Eusebius Roman Catholic Church in East Brady.
Peggy enjoyed trips to the casino, reading, wordsearch puzzles and walks around town.
Peggy is survived by four sons, Butch Hicks of East Brady, Samuel Hicks and his wife, Karla, of Corsica, Pa., Art "Tim" Hicks and his wife, Thelma, of Goheenville, Pa., and John Hicks and his wife, Polly, of Butler; and two daughters, Barbara Over of Strattanville and Lorie Hicks of East Brady.
She is also survived by 12 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.
Peggy was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, four brothers and two sisters.
HICKS - Friends of Margaret E. "Peggy" Hicks, who died Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, will be received from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, at Buechele Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 707 Kellys Way, East Brady.
A blessing service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, at the funeral home with the Rev. William Kuba, pastor of St. Eusebius Church.
Burial in St. Eusebius Cemetery will be private.
In lieu of flowers, the Hicks' family suggests memorial contributions be made in Peggy's name to the East Brady Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 129, East Brady, PA 16028, or the East Brady Ambulance Service, P.O. Box 325, East Brady, PA 16028.
To view or express condolences, please visit www.buechelefuneralhome.com.
Published in Butler Eagle from Dec. 14 to Dec. 15, 2019
|
|
|
Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page.
Thank you. You have now memorialized
on Facebook.
|
|
The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to:
- Connect with memorials that are important to you.
- Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.
- Share your memories with your Facebook friends.
|