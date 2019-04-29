Margaret G. "Peg" Crawford, 78, of East Brady passed away on Friday at Butler Memorial Hospital.
Peg was born Sept. 24, 1940, in Butler. She was the daughter of the late Russell E. Crawford and the late Blanche M. Crawford.
Peg is survived by two daughters, Chris Frank and her husband, Lonnie, of Rimersburg, and Lois Spence and her husband, Steve, of Butler; three sons, T. Neal Potts and his wife, Patricia, of Slippery Rock, Dean Potts and his wife, Jeanine, of Florida, and Dennis (Gwen Blose) Potts of Ford City; 11 grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
Also surviving are two sisters, Nancy Vasbinder of Sugarcreek, and Ruby Cramer of Chicora; five brothers, Milton Crawford of Florida, Dan Crawford of Chicora, Dennis Crawford of Fairview, Sam Crawford of East Butler, and Tim Crawford of Butler; and a number of nieces and nephews.
Peg was preceded in death by one granddaughter; two brothers; and one sister.
CRAWFORD - Services and burial will be private for Margaret G. "Peg" Crawford, who died Friday, April 26, 2019.
Arrangements were entrusted to William F. Young Funeral Home, West Sunbury.
Published in Butler Eagle on Apr. 29, 2019