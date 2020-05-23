Margaret "Peg" Gray
Margaret "Peg" Gray, 79, of Valencia, passed away peacefully Tuesday, May 19, 2020, at Butler Memorial Hospital.
She was born Feb. 11, 1941, in Pittsburgh, and was the daughter of the late Franklin and Katherine (Phillips) Noble.
Margaret worked at Harmarville Rehab & Health South for more than 55 years.
She enjoyed jewelry and reading. Above all else, she loved to spend time with her family and friends.
She is survived by her son, Raymond "JR" Gray Jr.
GRAY - A celebration of life will be held at a later date for Margaret "Peg" Gray, who died Tuesday, May 19, 2020.
Arrangements were handled by SPENCER D. GEIBEL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 140 New Castle Road, Butler.
Please visit www.spencerdgeibel.com.


Published in Butler Eagle on May 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Spencer D. Geibel Funeral Home & Cremation Services
140 New Castle Rd.
Butler, PA 16001
(724) 287-4042
