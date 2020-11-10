Margaret Isabelle Hillard, 93, of Grove Manor, Grove City, formerly of Eau Claire area passed away early Thursday morning, Nov. 5, 2020, at the Manor, following a period of declining health.
Born in Venango Township, Butler County, she was the daughter of the late William G. and Miriam I. Ferguson Hillard.
Margaret was a member of Eau Claire Presbyterian Church.
Her life could be defined by two words, faith and family. She began reading through the Holy Bible yearly at age 19, and continued that discipline until age 92. She spent hours in prayer and looked forward to Heaven's treasures. Her favorite hymns, "How Great Thou Art" and "In the Garden," reflected her simple faith in a Great God.
Her surviving, meaningful family members are Jane (Larry) Andre of Clintonville, Sally (Stan) Morgan of New Brighton, Ken (Connie) Hillard of Eau Claire and Ann Adkins of Collingsville, Va.; eight grandchildren, Chris, Erin, Ben, Kendra, Mike, Suzanne, Meagan and Elizabeth; 11 great-grandchildren, Cami, Ella, Joel, Hannah, Isaac, Lily, Jacob, Roman, Faith, Trent and Marissa; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Frank L. Hillard, whom she married March 27, 1948, and who passed away Nov. 11, 1978.
She was also preceded in death by her great-grandson, Cooper Morgan; her brother, Robert (Bobby) Cupples; and her sisters, Wanda Bigley, Louise Hillard and Jean Sellers.
A special thank you goes to all staff members at Grove Manor, for their wonderful love and care of Margaret over the years.
HILLARD - A family visitation and funeral service for Margaret Isabelle Hillard, who died Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, was held Saturday afternoon at Buzard Funeral Home in Eau Claire, with pastors, Chuck Cline and Chris Morgan officiating.
Burial followed at Eau Claire Cemetery.
