Margaret J. "Peg" Morando
1937 - 2020
Margaret J. "Peg" Morando, 82, of Butler, passed away Thursday, July 23, 2020, at Sunnyview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
Born Aug. 11, 1937, in Butler, she was the daughter of the late Kenneth and Jenny Tirk Kirkwood.
Peg was a secretary at the medical office of Dr. Ashbaugh and Dr. Tiburcio.
She was a member of St. Michael the Archangel Roman Catholic Church.
She is survived by two sons, Tom Morando and his wife, Stacy, of Butler, and Rick Morando and his wife, Mary, of Butler; five grandchildren, Dawn Hepler and her husband, Jeremy, Danielle Milligan and her husband, Nathan, Dana Milligan and her husband, Cory, Megan McCleary and her husband, Ryan, and Michael Morando; and six great-grandchildren, Dillon, Taylor, Lucas, Rylee, Ryder and Liliana.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald R. Morando, who passed away Dec. 21, 2017; and two brothers, Ed and John Kirkwood.
MORANDO - Private funeral services were held for Margaret J. "Peg" Morando, who died Thursday, July 23, 2020.
Burial took place in Calvary Cemetery.
Arrangements were entrusted to the care of Martin Funeral Home, 429 Center Ave., Butler.
For more information, please visit www.martinfh.net.


Published in Butler Eagle on Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
