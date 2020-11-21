Margaret J. Sanders, 90, of Fort Wayne, Ind., passed away Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020.
Born July 1, 1930, in Butler, she was a daughter of the late R. W. and Bessie (Sarver) Blakley.
Margaret worked as an X-ray technician since 1964, then retired from International Harvester.
She loved attending church events, Pittsburgh Pirates baseball, Steelers football, and golf. Margaret loved spending time with her friends, family, and her dogs, Muffin and Trixie.
Margaret is survived by her children, Tim and Mark (Christine) Sanders, Karen (Larry) Tombaugh, Dee (Marc) Cook and Dan Rice; her brothers, John and Dan Blakley, and Bev Marcum; her grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and her nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Douglas Sanders; and her sister, Olive Carver.
SANDERS - Calling hours for Margaret J. Sanders, who died Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, will be held from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, at D.O. McComb and Sons Pine Valley Park Funeral Home, with social distancing guidelines in place.
A service will be held at 1:30 p.m. Monday at The Chapel, 2505 W. Hamilton Road, Fort Wayne, Ind., with calling one hour before the service.
Memorial donations may be made to The Chapel.
