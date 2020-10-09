Margaret J. "Peg" Tarcha, 84, of Butler passed away Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, at Chicora Medical Center.
She was born May 1, 1936, in Butler, and was the daughter of the late H. Raymond Walter and Effie (Blain) Walter Oesterling.
Peg was a life member of St. Mark's Evangelical Lutheran Church.
She was a 1954 graduate of Butler High School.
She enjoyed sewing, crafts and playing bingo.
She had been a bookkeeper at Carl Shields Realty and at Armco.
Peg had been a member of many organizations and clubs, the Meridian Fife and Drum Corps, Meridian Rainbow Assembly, where she was the First Worthy Advisor, Maqueda Order of the Eastern Star, Chapter 421, where she had been a matron, Beta Sigma Phi International Sorority and the Butler Elks 170.
Surviving are her daughter, Lynne (Rick) Hasychak of Butler; two sons, Tim (Angie Nebel) Tarcha and Brad (Donna) Tarcha, all of Butler; four grandchildren, Lindsay Crowley, Richard Hasychak, Brach Tarcha and Tristen Fields; four great-grandchildren, Charlotte and Carson Crowley, and Jaxon and Hudson Hasychak; a brother, Donald R. (Carol) Walter of Medina, Ohio; and two nieces and a nephew.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Andrew R. "Bob" Tarcha, whom she married Aug. 6, 1960, and who passed away on April, 28, 2015.
TARCHA - Friends of Margaret J. "Peg" Tarcha, who died Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, will be received from noon until 2 p.m. Saturday at Young Funeral Home, 127 W. Jefferson St., Butler.
Services will follow at 2:30 p.m. Saturday at St. Mark's Lutheran Church, Butler, with the Rev. James Neal officiating.
Private interment will be held in Butler County Memorial Park.
Please visit www.youngfuneralhomes.com
.