Service Information William F. Young Funeral Home 132 Main St. West Sunbury , PA 16061 (724)-637-2320

Margaret J. Webb, 96, of Butler passed away on Wednesday at Sunnyview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

Margaret was born on May 26, 1922, in Mercer. She was the daughter of the late Samuel Blakley and the late Bertha A. Reagel Blakley.

Margaret held many jobs during her lifetime, including working in the shell shop at Pullman Standard during World War II, the Bantam Factory, central supply at Butler Memorial Hospital, and as a nurse's aide at various nursing homes in the area.

Margaret is survived by two daughters, Kaye Darlene (Ronald) Olson of Butler, and Kathy (Keith) Sibble of Butler; two sons, W. Eugene (Anna Mae) Webb of Butler, and Larry D. Webb of McKeesport; one daughter-in-law, Judy Webb of Butler; 14 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and seven great-great-grandchildren.

Margaret was preceded in death by her husband, Idris J. "I.J." Webb; two sons, James V. Webb Sr. and Richard L. Webb; one brother; two sisters; and one grandson, James V. Webb Jr.

WEBB - The family of Margaret J. Webb, who died Wednesday, April 24, 2019, will receive friends from noon until 2 p.m. Thursday at William F. Young Funeral Home, 132 Main St., West Sunbury.

Funeral services will follow at 2 p.m. at the funeral home with the Rev. Robert V. Mathias officiating

Private burial will be in the Webb Family Cemetery.

Online condolences may be submitted at.



