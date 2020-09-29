Margaret Jean Dunmyre Helton, 91, of Butler passed away peacefully on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, in the comfort of her home, surrounded by her family.
Born June 16, 1929, in Fenelton, she was the daughter of the late Christopher Hilderbrand and Anne Waltman Hilderbrand.
Margaret enjoyed playing cards, gardening, cooking and baking. She also loved to golf and watch baseball, where you could always find her cheering on the Pittsburgh Pirates. Above all, she cherished the time she spent with her family and grandchildren.
Margaret was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, who will be dearly missed and fondly remembered.
She leaves behind to cherish her memory her son, Bruce K. Dunmyre (Cathy) of Butler; her daughters, Rhonda McAnallen and Leah Cumberland (Robert), both of Butler; her grandchildren, Kenny Dunmyre (Leah) of Butler, Mark Bishop (Karen) of Boyers, Jennifer Bishop Cumberland (Matt Pyle) of Karns City, Ryan Cumberland (Alex) of Butler, Lorrie McAnallen of Petrolia, Leo Neff Jr. of Butler, and Tina Falling of Albuquerque, N.M.; her great-grandchildren, Chance Pyle, Layla Bishop, Luke Bishop, Lawson Bishop, Scarlett Cumberland, Finley Cumberland, Dylan Pyle, Dalton Pyle and Alexis Pyle; her brother, Carl Hilderbrand (Sandy) of Butler; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Margaret was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth R. Dunmyre; her brothers, Robert and Richard Hilderbrand; her sister, Avanelle Dunmyre; and her son-in-law, Gregory McAnallen.
HELTON - A private viewing and Mass of Christian burial for Margaret Jean Dunmyre Helton, who died Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, will be held by the family.
Margaret will be laid to rest at Hemphill Cemetery in Chicora.
Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Boylan Funeral Home & Cremation Center of Connoquenessing Township, 856 Evans City Road, Renfrew.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in her honor to St. Christopher at the Lake Roman Catholic Church, c/o St. Peter Parish, 342 Normal Ave., Slippery Rock, PA 16057.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.boylanfuneralservices.com
