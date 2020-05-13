Margaret L. "Peggy" Smith
1929 - 2020
Margaret "Peggy" L. Smith, 90, of Hilliards, passed away Tuesday, May 5, 2020, at Sunnyview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
Margaret was born June 13, 1929, in Boyers. She was the daughter of the late Margaret Irene Miller.
Margaret was a homemaker.
She was a member of Ridgeville Methodist Church, where she faithfully served as a Sunday school teacher for over 30 years.
Margaret is survived by her daughter, Debra (Ken) Snow of North Washington; her son, Marvin W. Smith of Hilliards; and three grandchildren, Tianna Smith, Emily Snow and Dalton Smith.
Margaret was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Marvin Smith, who passed away in 1988.
SMITH - Private services for Margaret "Peggy" L. Smith, who died Tuesday, May 5, 2020, will be held from noon until 2 p.m. Thursday at William F. Young Funeral Home, 132 Main St., West Sunbury.
Services will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home with Margaret's pastor, Dan Miller of Ridgeville Methodist Church officiating.
Burial will be in Old Annandale Cemetery.
Memorial contributions in Margaret's honor can be made to Ridgeville Methodist Church, 1619 Branchton Road, Hilliards, PA 16040.
Online condolences may be submitted at williamfyoungfh.com.


Published in Butler Eagle on May 13, 2020.
