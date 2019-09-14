Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret Lou "Peggy" Crouch. View Sign Service Information Young Funeral Home 127 West Jefferson St Butler , PA 16001 (724)-283-3333 Send Flowers Obituary

Margaret Lou "Peggy" Crouch, 86, died Monday morning Sept. 9, 2019, at Sugar Creek Rest in Chicora, following the progression of a long-term illness.

She was born on Dec. 6, 1932, in West Winfield, to Paul and Kathryn (Savage) Sasse.

She had been a classy lady who liked to dress up and look her best. She had worked as a makeup artist and consultant at Merle Norman Cosmetics.

She enjoyed baking, (especially cakes), cooking, shopping, stage shows, the holidays and spending time with her family and friends.

She lived in Butler for many years and had previously lived in Jacksonville, Fla., where she had owned and operated her own business at the Jacksonville International Airport, selling insurance and exchanging foreign currency for travelers.

She had also lived in Maryland and Germany, where her husband, Robert B. Crouch Sr. was stationed during his career U.S. Army service. They wed on July 3, 1954, and remained married for 40 years until Robert's untimely death on Sept. 10, 1994.

They had two children, a son, Robert B. Crouch Jr. (Joyce) of Ohio; and a daughter, Robin D. Crouch Hatten of Florida.

Peggy also had two daughters from her prior marriage, Marsha R. Criley Brown (Robert) of Chicora, and Darla A. Criley Pringle of Jacksonville, Fla.

Peggy is also survived by her loving granddaughter, Nikki Lohr; four other granddaughters; two grandsons; one great- granddaughter; two great- grandsons; one sister, Mary Sims of Worthington; one brother, Gary L. Sasse of Sarver; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and her husband, Peggy was preceded in death by two sisters, Marie Burrows and Carol Tosi; one brother, Allen "Deter" Sasse; and one great-granddaughter.

Special thanks to Cheryl Shuler of Butler and the staff at Sugar Creek Rest.

CROUCH - A memorial service for Margaret Lou "Peggy" Crouch, who died Monday, Sept. 9, 2019, will be held in her honor at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Young Funeral Home, 127 W. Jefferson St., Butler.

Burial will be private.

For more information, go to



Margaret Lou "Peggy" Crouch, 86, died Monday morning Sept. 9, 2019, at Sugar Creek Rest in Chicora, following the progression of a long-term illness.She was born on Dec. 6, 1932, in West Winfield, to Paul and Kathryn (Savage) Sasse.She had been a classy lady who liked to dress up and look her best. She had worked as a makeup artist and consultant at Merle Norman Cosmetics.She enjoyed baking, (especially cakes), cooking, shopping, stage shows, the holidays and spending time with her family and friends.She lived in Butler for many years and had previously lived in Jacksonville, Fla., where she had owned and operated her own business at the Jacksonville International Airport, selling insurance and exchanging foreign currency for travelers.She had also lived in Maryland and Germany, where her husband, Robert B. Crouch Sr. was stationed during his career U.S. Army service. They wed on July 3, 1954, and remained married for 40 years until Robert's untimely death on Sept. 10, 1994.They had two children, a son, Robert B. Crouch Jr. (Joyce) of Ohio; and a daughter, Robin D. Crouch Hatten of Florida.Peggy also had two daughters from her prior marriage, Marsha R. Criley Brown (Robert) of Chicora, and Darla A. Criley Pringle of Jacksonville, Fla.Peggy is also survived by her loving granddaughter, Nikki Lohr; four other granddaughters; two grandsons; one great- granddaughter; two great- grandsons; one sister, Mary Sims of Worthington; one brother, Gary L. Sasse of Sarver; and several nieces and nephews.In addition to her parents and her husband, Peggy was preceded in death by two sisters, Marie Burrows and Carol Tosi; one brother, Allen "Deter" Sasse; and one great-granddaughter.Special thanks to Cheryl Shuler of Butler and the staff at Sugar Creek Rest.CROUCH - A memorial service for Margaret Lou "Peggy" Crouch, who died Monday, Sept. 9, 2019, will be held in her honor at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Young Funeral Home, 127 W. Jefferson St., Butler.Burial will be private.For more information, go to www.youngfuneralhomes.com Published in Butler Eagle from Sept. 14 to Sept. 15, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Butler Eagle Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close