Margaret Louise Hosie Glatch (Greta) passed away on Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, in Meadville, Pa., while living at the Marquette Hospice House. She was 86 years old.

Margaret was born July 13, 1933, in Pittsburgh, to Thomas and Elizabeth Hosie.

On Dec. 11, 1951, she married her best friend and soul mate, Francis Glatch. He preceded her in death on Jan. 23, 2000.

Margaret graduated from Swissvale High School in 1951.

In 1987, she would obtain her associate degree in business administration from Butler County Community College.

Margaret worked many jobs. Early in her career, she primarily focused on work in the data information field. In the 1970s and 1980s, she worked for Carter's Childrens Clothing and the Butler Food Bank. In the 1990s and early 2000s, Margaret worked for the Butler Senior Center and the Children's Rehab Institute.

Margaret's passion was spending time with her family, especially during the holiday seasons. Her other activities included being a member of the church bell choir, along with other church activities, going to lunch with the Adventurers Ladies Lunch Group, reading books and watching her favorite television shows.

In her last years, she spent most of her time with her dog, Sadie, who was an incredible companion.

Margaret would want the nurses and staff of the Marquette Hospice House to know how grateful she was for their incredible care and support in her final days.

Margaret is survived by three children, James (Sandy) Glatch of Meadville, Ryan Glatch of Jacksonville, Fla., and Rahna Underwood of Pittsburgh.

She is also survived by her sister, Elizabeth Robertshaw; three grandchildren, Alex, Carley and Stephanie Glatch; her sister-in-law, Rita Urquhart; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband, Margaret was preceded in death by her parents; her brothers, Matthew Hosie and Alan McStea; and her in-laws, Jack Robertshaw Sr., Charles and Patricia Glatch, Lois Adams and Melvin Urquhart.

GLATCH - A private family service for Margaret Louise Hosie Glatch (Greta), who died Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, will be held at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies.

Professional services were provided by Thomas M. Smith Funeral Home & Crematory, Pittsburgh.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in memory of Margaret may be made to Hospice of Crawford County Inc., 766 Liberty St., Meadville, PA 16335.

