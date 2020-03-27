Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret "Marge" Luther. View Sign Service Information Fox Funeral Home 410 W. Main St Saxonburg , PA 16056 (724)-352-1133 Send Flowers Obituary

Margaret "Marge" Luther, 90, of Cabot, formerly of Ebensburg, Pa., passed away on March 25, 2020, at Concordia Lutheran Ministries.

Born June 6, 1929, in Windber, Pa., she was the daughter of John Boruch and Mary Harmon Boruch.

Marge was a 1951 graduate of PSU with a B.S. in business. In 1962, she received her Post Baccalaureate degree in special education from IUP.

She was a special education teacher for IU8-Central Cambria School District for 35 years.

She was a member of Holy Name Catholic Church and CDA of Ebensburg, the PSEA and PSEA Retirees.

Marge enjoyed bridge and pinochle club and in later years, playing rummy with her grandkids. She loved vacationing at the beach with her family and hosting annual family reunions on Labor Day weekend.

Surviving are her husband, Earl A. "Corker" Luther, whom she married Sept. 6, 1952; two daughters, Earlene (Michael) Colella of Indiana, Pa., and Margaret "Peggy" (Daniel) Mourer of Chicora; four grandchildren, Jesse Mourer, Ben (Kim) Mourer, and Amy and Emily Colella; and two great-grandchildren, Arthur and Henry Mourer.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and her siblings, Anna (Fredrick) Kardys, Mary (Michael) Fedor, Elizabeth (Michael) Makuch, John (Mary) Boruch, Helen (James) Brown, Susan (Joseph) Matta and Pauline (Joseph) Zepka; and her infant son, Earl.

LUTHER - A celebration of life for Margaret "Marge" Luther, who died Wednesday, March 25, 2020, will be held sometime in the future, with interment of her ashes at Holy Name Mausoleum in Ebensburg, Pa.

Fox Funeral Home, 410 W. Main St., Saxonburg, was entrusted with arrangements.

Feel free to request Mass at your local church or contribute to St. Vincent De Paul.

Condolence cards can be mailed to Earl, Earlene and/or Peggy, c/o Peggy Mourer, P.O. Box 277, Chicora, PA 16025.

Please visit



Margaret "Marge" Luther, 90, of Cabot, formerly of Ebensburg, Pa., passed away on March 25, 2020, at Concordia Lutheran Ministries.Born June 6, 1929, in Windber, Pa., she was the daughter of John Boruch and Mary Harmon Boruch.Marge was a 1951 graduate of PSU with a B.S. in business. In 1962, she received her Post Baccalaureate degree in special education from IUP.She was a special education teacher for IU8-Central Cambria School District for 35 years.She was a member of Holy Name Catholic Church and CDA of Ebensburg, the PSEA and PSEA Retirees.Marge enjoyed bridge and pinochle club and in later years, playing rummy with her grandkids. She loved vacationing at the beach with her family and hosting annual family reunions on Labor Day weekend.Surviving are her husband, Earl A. "Corker" Luther, whom she married Sept. 6, 1952; two daughters, Earlene (Michael) Colella of Indiana, Pa., and Margaret "Peggy" (Daniel) Mourer of Chicora; four grandchildren, Jesse Mourer, Ben (Kim) Mourer, and Amy and Emily Colella; and two great-grandchildren, Arthur and Henry Mourer.She was preceded in death by her parents; and her siblings, Anna (Fredrick) Kardys, Mary (Michael) Fedor, Elizabeth (Michael) Makuch, John (Mary) Boruch, Helen (James) Brown, Susan (Joseph) Matta and Pauline (Joseph) Zepka; and her infant son, Earl.LUTHER - A celebration of life for Margaret "Marge" Luther, who died Wednesday, March 25, 2020, will be held sometime in the future, with interment of her ashes at Holy Name Mausoleum in Ebensburg, Pa.Fox Funeral Home, 410 W. Main St., Saxonburg, was entrusted with arrangements.Feel free to request Mass at your local church or contribute to St. Vincent De Paul.Condolence cards can be mailed to Earl, Earlene and/or Peggy, c/o Peggy Mourer, P.O. Box 277, Chicora, PA 16025.Please visit www.foxfuneralhomeinc.com Published in Butler Eagle on Mar. 27, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Butler Eagle Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close