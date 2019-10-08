Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret M. Cahill. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Margaret M. Cahill of Saxonburg passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on Oct. 3, 2019.

Margaret Constance Morgan was born Sept. 14, 1924. She was the daughter of Bayard Quincy Morgan, head of the German department at Stanford University, Calif., and Johanna Rossberg-Leipnitz.

She graduated from Stanford University with a degree in drama before becoming a professional actress in New York City. She also appeared professionally at the Arena Stage in Washington, D.C.

She married Harold P. Cahill Jr. USN, on March 28, 1948 at Stanford University Chapel. He preceded her in death.

Margaret was an income tax preparer and owned her own tax preparation business for more than 40 years. She was an award-winning quilter and a substitute teacher at Knoch High School.

She was very active in Butler arts organizations. She was elevated to life member for her services to the Butler Little Theatre, where she was historian for more than 40 years, served on the board of directors and acted, directed, produced and taught children's theater classes. She was also very active with the Musical Theatre Guild of Butler as an actor, director and historian.

She was awarded the Spotlight Award by the National American Association of Community Theaters for more than 70 years of service to community theaters.

She is survived by her five children, Martha Jo Cahill of St. Louis, Bonnie Frances Cahill of Saxonburg, Harold Philip Cahill of Miami, Coralie Annelies Cahill of Saxonburg, and Allison Morgan Cahill of Pittsburgh.

She is also survived by her grandchildren, Brian Philip Cahill and Lauren Margaret Cahill of Miami; and her nephew, Gerald (Winter Dellenbach) Masteller of Palo Alto, Calif.

CAHILL - In accordance with her wishes, there will be no visitation for Margaret M. Cahill, who died Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019.

A celebration of her life will be held in May 2020.

She asked that any donations be made to the Butler Little Theatre, One Howard St., Butler, PA 16001.



