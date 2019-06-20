Margaret M. Snyder Graham, 77, of Fenelton passed away on Wednesday at Fair Winds Manor.
Born June 22, 1941, in Fenelton, she was a daughter of the late Harry S. and Clara A. Nugent Snyder.
She was a homemaker and a member of St. John Roman Catholic Church in Fenelton.
She enjoyed quilting, crocheting and gardening, and she also liked baby-sitting.
Surviving are her two brothers, John Snyder and Leo Snyder, both of Fenelton; and her sister, Theresa A. Snyder of Fenelton.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Philip Graham, who passed away in August of 1995; five brothers, Harry, James, Aloysus, Charles andThomas Snyder; andthree sisters, Mary Kriley, Veronica Wilbert and Cecilia Geibel.
GRAHAM - Friends of Margaret M. Snyder Graham, who died Wednesday, June 19, 2019, will be received from 6to 8 p.m. Fridayat Geibel Funeral Home, 201 E. Cunningham St., Butler.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10a.m.Saturday from St. John the Evangelist Roman Catholic Church, 668 Clearfield Road, Fenelton.
Interment will follow at St. John Cemetery.
Published in Butler Eagle on June 20, 2019