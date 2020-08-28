Margaret M. Rodgers of Chicora passed away Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020.
She was born April 3, 1942, and was the daughter of the late Charles E. Lamoreaux and the late Jane A. Hoffman.
Margaret was a member of St. Michael the Archangel Church.
Margaret enjoyed gardening, crafting and spending time with her family.
Margaret was happily married to her soulmate and the love of her life, Regis J. Rodgers Sr., for 59 years.
Margaret and her late husband Regis, enjoyed gathering their family together for picnics and holidays.
Margaret is survived by three daughters, Brenda (Elliott) Whalen, Susan Pringle and Karen (Marcel) Caron; two sons, Regis (Barbara) Rodgers and William (Julie) Rodgers; three sisters, Rosemary Walsh, Delores Greiner and Carolyn Walters; and one brother, Charles Lamoreaux.
Margaret is also survived by 14 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.
Margaret was preceded in death by her husband, Regis J. Rodgers Sr.; and her son-in-law, Thomas Pringle.
RODGERS - Private services and burial for Margaret M. Rodgers, who died Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, will be held in the West Sunbury Union Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the direction of William F. Young Funeral Home, West Sunbury.
