Margaret M. "Peggy" Thieleman
1951 - 2020
Margaret M. "Peggy" Thieleman, 69, of Mars, passed away Thursday morning, July 30, 2020, at Good Samaritan Hospice in Wexford.
Born Feb. 14, 1951, in Pittsburgh, she was the daughter of the late William E. and Margaret Larkin Leonhard Sr.
Peggy was a dispatcher for Mode Transportation in Zelienople.
She was a member of Grace Community Church, and the Butler American Legion Post 117 Ladies Auxiliary.
Surviving are two daughters, Nancy Gates of Cranberry Township, and Rachel Rominski of Gibsonia; her grandchildren, Maggie, Michenna, Evan, Matthew, Jacob and Megan; her great-grandchildren, Leighla, Azalee, Arianna and Abilyn; her sister, Janet (Harold) Unikel of Pittsburgh; two brothers, J. Dean (Denise) Leonhard of Mars, and James J. (Cyndy) Leonhard of Valencia; a sister-in-law, Kendra Leonhard of Mars; and her nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her brother, William E. Leonhard Jr.
THIELEMAN - Friends of Margaret M. "Peggy" Thieleman, who died Thursday, July 30, 2020, will be received from 3 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, at McDonald-Aeberli Funeral Home, 238 Crowe Ave., Mars.
Services will be private.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Butler County Humane Society, 1015 Evans City Road, Renfrew, PA 16053.
Directions and condolences are available at www.mcdonald-aeberli.com.


Published in Butler Eagle from Aug. 1 to Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
1
Visitation
03:00 - 07:00 PM
McDonald-Aeberli Funeral Home, Inc.
Funeral services provided by
McDonald-Aeberli Funeral Home, Inc.
238 Crowe Avenue
Mars, PA 16046
(724) 625-2900
