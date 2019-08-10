Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret Mary Albert. View Sign Service Information Geibel Funeral Home 201 E Cunningham St Butler , PA 16001 (724)-287-2123 Visitation 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM Geibel Funeral Home 201 E Cunningham St Butler , PA 16001 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM Holy Sepulcher Roman Catholic Church Send Flowers Obituary

Margaret Mary Albert, 88, of Butler went to her heavenly home peacefully on Thursday surrounded by her loving family.

Born Aug. 6, 1931, in Butler, Margaret was a daughter of the late George

Margaret's early years included working as a bookkeeper at Mellon National Bank. She met the love of her life, LeRoy, and became a dedicated, loving, faithful wife, homemaker and mother for their seven children, spouses, grandchildren and great-grandchildren over the past 65 years. Her life was devoted to her husband and family.

Margaret loved spending time at their family cottage in Pymatuning. She and LeRoy visited many shrines in honor of Mary, including a pilgrimage to Medjugorje. She published a book of spiritual poetry. Margaret's parish family was Holy Sepulcher Roman Catholic Church in Glade Mills. She was a member of the Third Order of Saint Francis.

Margaret married F. LeRoy Albert on Sept. 26, 1953. He preceded her in death on Dec. 3, 2016.

She is survived by her only sister, Sister Mary Ann Smith OSF; her seven children and their spouses, James (Nancy) Albert, George (Brenda) Albert, Mary Lee (Tim) Marshall, Joe Albert, Judy (Jayme) Russo, Joyce (Bill) Knass all of Butler and John (Amy) Albert of Saxonburg; 16 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and her stepfather, George Schweinsberg, Margaret was preceded in death by her sister, Betty Smith, at age 7.

The family would like to thank Karen Frost for the special dedication and love she provided Margaret in her home. They are also grateful to Newhaven Life Stories and Concordia Hospice nurses and staff for their warm and loving care.

ALBERT - Friends and family of Margaret Mary Albert, who died Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday at Geibel Funeral Home, 201 E. Cunningham St., Butler.

A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Tuesday at Holy Sepulcher Roman Catholic Church with the Rev. Kevin Fazio as celebrant.

Burial will follow at the mausoleum of Calvary Cemetery in Butler.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the , 1100 Liberty Avenue, Suite 201, Pittsburgh, PA 15222.

For more information or to leave an online condolence, please visit



Margaret Mary Albert, 88, of Butler went to her heavenly home peacefully on Thursday surrounded by her loving family.Born Aug. 6, 1931, in Butler, Margaret was a daughter of the late George Smith and Helen Birchbickler.Margaret's early years included working as a bookkeeper at Mellon National Bank. She met the love of her life, LeRoy, and became a dedicated, loving, faithful wife, homemaker and mother for their seven children, spouses, grandchildren and great-grandchildren over the past 65 years. Her life was devoted to her husband and family.Margaret loved spending time at their family cottage in Pymatuning. She and LeRoy visited many shrines in honor of Mary, including a pilgrimage to Medjugorje. She published a book of spiritual poetry. Margaret's parish family was Holy Sepulcher Roman Catholic Church in Glade Mills. She was a member of the Third Order of Saint Francis.Margaret married F. LeRoy Albert on Sept. 26, 1953. He preceded her in death on Dec. 3, 2016.She is survived by her only sister, Sister Mary Ann Smith OSF; her seven children and their spouses, James (Nancy) Albert, George (Brenda) Albert, Mary Lee (Tim) Marshall, Joe Albert, Judy (Jayme) Russo, Joyce (Bill) Knass all of Butler and John (Amy) Albert of Saxonburg; 16 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.In addition to her parents and her stepfather, George Schweinsberg, Margaret was preceded in death by her sister, Betty Smith, at age 7.The family would like to thank Karen Frost for the special dedication and love she provided Margaret in her home. They are also grateful to Newhaven Life Stories and Concordia Hospice nurses and staff for their warm and loving care.ALBERT - Friends and family of Margaret Mary Albert, who died Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday at Geibel Funeral Home, 201 E. Cunningham St., Butler.A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Tuesday at Holy Sepulcher Roman Catholic Church with the Rev. Kevin Fazio as celebrant.Burial will follow at the mausoleum of Calvary Cemetery in Butler.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the , 1100 Liberty Avenue, Suite 201, Pittsburgh, PA 15222.For more information or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.geibelfuneralhome.com Published in Butler Eagle from Aug. 10 to Aug. 11, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Smith Return to Today's Death Notices for Butler Eagle Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.