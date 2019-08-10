Margaret Mary Albert, 88, of Butler went to her heavenly home peacefully on Thursday surrounded by her loving family.
Born Aug. 6, 1931, in Butler, Margaret was a daughter of the late George Smith and Helen Birchbickler.
Margaret's early years included working as a bookkeeper at Mellon National Bank. She met the love of her life, LeRoy, and became a dedicated, loving, faithful wife, homemaker and mother for their seven children, spouses, grandchildren and great-grandchildren over the past 65 years. Her life was devoted to her husband and family.
Margaret loved spending time at their family cottage in Pymatuning. She and LeRoy visited many shrines in honor of Mary, including a pilgrimage to Medjugorje. She published a book of spiritual poetry. Margaret's parish family was Holy Sepulcher Roman Catholic Church in Glade Mills. She was a member of the Third Order of Saint Francis.
Margaret married F. LeRoy Albert on Sept. 26, 1953. He preceded her in death on Dec. 3, 2016.
She is survived by her only sister, Sister Mary Ann Smith OSF; her seven children and their spouses, James (Nancy) Albert, George (Brenda) Albert, Mary Lee (Tim) Marshall, Joe Albert, Judy (Jayme) Russo, Joyce (Bill) Knass all of Butler and John (Amy) Albert of Saxonburg; 16 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents and her stepfather, George Schweinsberg, Margaret was preceded in death by her sister, Betty Smith, at age 7.
The family would like to thank Karen Frost for the special dedication and love she provided Margaret in her home. They are also grateful to Newhaven Life Stories and Concordia Hospice nurses and staff for their warm and loving care.
ALBERT - Friends and family of Margaret Mary Albert, who died Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday at Geibel Funeral Home, 201 E. Cunningham St., Butler.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Tuesday at Holy Sepulcher Roman Catholic Church with the Rev. Kevin Fazio as celebrant.
Burial will follow at the mausoleum of Calvary Cemetery in Butler.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the , 1100 Liberty Avenue, Suite 201, Pittsburgh, PA 15222.
For more information or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.geibelfuneralhome.com.
Published in Butler Eagle from Aug. 10 to Aug. 11, 2019