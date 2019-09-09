Margaret "Peggy" Kraustok Milasincic, 67, of Renfrew passed away Thursday at her residence surrounded by her family.
Born June 1, 1952, in Butler, she was a daughter of Sally Kennedy Kraustok and the late George Kraustok Jr.
Peggy retired from ESM following over 30 years of service.
She was a member of St. Andrew Presbyterian Church.
She enjoyed dancing, gardening, photography, walking in the woods, and she especially loved children.
Surviving are her husband, Rudolf Milasincic Jr.; her son, Jesse (April Martin) Kelly of Worthington; her mother, Sally Kennedy Kraustok of Butler; six siblings, Judy (Harry) Boozel of West Sunbury, Kathy (Bill) Denny of Butler, Cyndi (Mike) Kudamik of Meridian, Tracy (Jim) Reed of Fenelton, Tammy (George) Straynick of Lyndora and Tom (Debbie) Kraustok of Meridian; two grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her father, George, she was preceded in death by her son, Joey Nathanial Kelly.
MILASINCIC - Funeral arrangements for Margaret "Peggy" Kraustok Milasincic, who died Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, were private as requested by her family.
Arrangements were completed by Geibel Funeral Home, 201 E. Cunningham St., Butler.
Published in Butler Eagle on Sept. 9, 2019