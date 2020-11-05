Margaret Montgomery Leo of Butler passed away on Oct. 30, 2020.
She was born in Joplin, Mo., and attended Joplin High School.
An active member of the Phi Beta Chapter of the Chi Omega Sorority, she graduated from the University of Pittsburgh in 1957, earning a Bachelor of Science in education with a minor in English.
Margaret was a first-grade teacher in the Butler Area School District. She remained an active volunteer in the Butler community throughout her life.
Margie enjoyed needlepoint, music, flowers, her beloved pets, bridge club, time spent with family and friends, travel, shopping and was an avid genealogist.
Margaret's interest in genealogy began in 1976, when she embraced the challenge of researching and tracing her own family history to a patriot in the American Revolution. Thus began her journey in tracing and exploring the extensive branches of her own family tree as well as assisting others, many of whom became lifelong friends, in discovering their forefathers.
After joining the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution in 1977, she served as General Richard Butler chapter regent 1986-1989 and later a past Pennsylvania district director state officer. In 1978, she organized the Elizabeth McKinney Society Children of the American Revolution, assisting 12 children in charter membership applications, and serving as the first senior society president.
Through her genealogical endeavors, Margaret held memberships in an extensive list of lineage societies. She served as national president of the National Society Daughters of Colonial Wars from 2007-2010, and held the title of honorary national president for life. She served as president general of the National Society Children of the American Colonists, and held the title honorary president eternal for life.
She served as president of the Connoquenessing Chapter Daughters of the American Colonists, and as a Pennsylvania state officer. She served as president of the Three Rivers Chapter, National Society Colonial Dames of the Seventeenth Century.
Margaret was an active member of the General Society of Mayflower Descendants, the Hereditary Order of the Descendants of Colonial Governors, the National Society Dames of the Court of Honor, National Society of New England Women, the National Society of Women Descendants of the Ancient and Honorable Artillery Company, the Hereditary Order of Descendants of the Loyalists and Patriots of the American Revolution, National Society United States Daughters of 1812, United Daughters of the Confederacy, the Gov. William Bradford Compact, First Families of Maine, the Order of Americans of Armorial Ancestry, the National Society Sons and Daughters of the Pilgrims, the Dutch Settlers of Albany, the Order of the First Families of New Hampshire, the Dutch Colonial Society and the National Society of the Southern Dames of America.
She held memberships in the Butler Garden Club, the Gatewood Homeowners Association, the University of Pittsburgh Alumni Association, Chi Omega Sorority, P.E.O. Sisterhood Chapter CC and St. Paul Roman Catholic Church. She was a member of the National Gavel Society, and was commissioned a lifetime member of the Honorable Order of Kentucky Colonels.
Margaret was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Peter Anthony Leo, whom she married on Nov. 27, 1957, at St. Paul Cathedral in Pittsburgh. Peter was well-known in the Butler community as a pharmacist and owner of Butler Family Drug stores.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Cecil and Ruth Montgomery; and a brother, the Rev. William Montgomery.
Margaret is survived by four children, Sharon Leo Clouse and her husband, Dr. Richard Clouse, of Glasgow, Ky., Pamela Leo Zelinka and her husband, Frank (Bud) Zelinka, of Butler, Stacey Leo Panei and her husband, Vernon Panei, of Hollywood, Md., and Peter Montgomery Leo of Indian Head, Md.; one sister, Mrs. Susanne McCowan of El Paso, Texas; one sister-in-law, Mrs. Cathy Montgomery of North Ridgeville, Ohio; and four nieces and four nephews.
She also is survived by nine grandchildren, Dr. Margaret Clouse Deibel, Dr. Meredith Clouse, Mr. Nick Panei, Dr. Mallory Clouse, Mr. Anthony Panei, Mr. Mitchell Clouse, Miss Susanne Panei, Mr. Cameron Zelinka and Miss Ivy Katherine Leo; and one great-granddaughter, Miss Lisa Margaret Deibel.
LEO - Friends of Margaret Montgomery Leo, who died Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, will be received from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at Thompson-Miller Funeral Home, 124 E. North St., Butler.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday at St. Paul Roman Catholic Church, Butler.
Entombment will be held at Calvary Cemetery Mausoleum.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are suggested to Shriners Hospitals for Children
at www.shrinershospitalsforchildren.org/shc/donate,
or to the charity of the donor's choice
.
Online condolences made be made at www.thompaon-miller.com