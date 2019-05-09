Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret N. "Peg" Ellis. View Sign Service Information McDonald-Aeberli Funeral Home, Inc. 238 Crowe Avenue Mars , PA 16046 (724)-625-2900 Send Flowers Obituary

Margaret N. "Peg" Ellis, 94, of Mars passed away on Wednesday morning in the comfort of her home with her family at her side.

Born May 14, 1924, in Portage, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Harry and Madge Seese Norman.

Peg had been a registered nurse and was in the Nursing Cadet Corps during World War II. She later worked at Butler Deshon Veterans Hospital.

She was a member of Hope Lutheran Church in Cranberry Township, where she belonged to the Women of the Evangelical Lutheran Church of America. She also belonged to the Retired Carpenter's Reunion Group.

Aside from the time she spent with her family, she especially loved Kohl's and the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Surviving are four daughters, Deborah (Daniel) Lawther of Grove City, Ohio, Becky (David) Arnold of Valencia, Barbara (Art) Frangos of Mars, and Pamela (Clark) Wigley of Mars; a son, Elbert "Buss" (JoAnn) Ellis Jr. of Pittsburgh; her grandchildren, Amy (Chris) Protho, David (Jennifer) Arnold Jr., Megan Lawther, Ben (Michelle) Wigley and Katie Ellis; her great-grandchildren, Jenna, Josh and Izzy Protho, and Samantha, Sarah and Lydia Arnold; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Elbert H. Ellis Sr., whom she married on Oct. 15, 1947, and who died on Aug. 23, 1995; and her brothers, James, William and Robert Norman.

ELLIS - Friends of Margaret N. "Peg" Ellis, who died Wednesday, May 8, 2019, will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at McDonald-Aeberli Funeral Home, 238 Crowe Ave., Mars.

Services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Hope Lutheran Church, 8070 Rowan Road, Cranberry Township, with the Rev. Ron Brown, pastor, officiating. Please meet at the church.

Entombment will be in the Mausoleum at Allegheny County Memorial Park, McCandless Township.

Memorials may be made to the Jesse Salone Nursing Education Fund, Memorial Foundation, 3329 Johnson St., Hollywood, FL 33021, or online at

Directions and condolences are available at



