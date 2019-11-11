Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret R. DiPento. View Sign Service Information Buechele Funeral Home 707 Kellys Way East Brady , PA 16028 (724)-526-3111 Visitation 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM Buechele Funeral Home 707 Kellys Way East Brady , PA 16028 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM East Brady United Methodist Church Send Flowers Obituary

Margaret R. DiPento, 93, of East Brady went home to the Lord on Nov. 9, 2019, at Jameson Hospital.

Born Jan. 22, 1926, in Butler, she was the youngest child of Robert A. and Anna C. (Hooks) McIntyre. Soon after she was born, the family moved to Kaylor, where she was raised.

She attended Kaylor School, where she excelled in both basketball and volleyball, then graduated from Fairview (Karns City) High School in 1944.

After graduation, Margaret moved to Erie and worked as a machinist for General Electric during World War II, a job that she fondly enjoyed. After her children were grown, she also worked for Butler Memorial Hospital in the dietary department for 15 years.

She married Julio J. DiPento on April 25, 1945, in Chicora. He preceded her in death on Feb. 8, 1999.

Margaret was of Methodist faith and was a lifelong member of the Kaylor United Methodist Church, where she was a board member, was involved in fundraising activities, helped clean the church and prepared communion. Later, she attended the East Brady United Methodist Church.

She liked reading the Bible, crocheting miles of afghans, donating her handmade hats and mittens to good causes, sewing and attending the Bradys Bend Senior Center. She was the last surviving immediate member of both the McIntyre and DiPento families.

Margaret is survived by one son, James, and his wife, Saundra DiPento, of Lincolnton, N.C.; and two daughters, Marlene and her husband, George Morrow, of Gibsonia, and Cynthia and her husband, Samuel Gray, of Oil City.

She is also survived by six grandchildren, Joseph (Melissa) DiPento, Tracy Morrow, Lisa Morrow, Amy Gray, Erin (Michael) Auxier and Michael (Emilee) Gray; 14 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Margaret was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; five brothers, Harry, Dean, Edward, Wayne and Elton; and one sister, Doretha Burke.

DIPENTO - Friends of Margaret R. DiPento, who died Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, will be received from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday at Buechele Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 707 Kellys Way, East Brady.

Funeral services will be held 11 a.m., Tuesday at the East Brady United Methodist Church with the Rev. Kate Karaba officiating.

Burial will be private in Oak Grove Cemetery, Sugarcreek Township.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to the East Brady United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 495, Kellys Way, East Brady, PA 16028, or the East Brady Ambulance, P.O. Box 325, East Brady, PA 16028.

