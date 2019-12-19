|
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret "Marge" Remner.
|
|
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
View Map
Seaman Memorial Chapel at Passavant Retirement Community
|
Memorial service
Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019
2:00 PM
View Map
Seaman Memorial Chapel at Passavant Retirement Community
Margaret "Marge" Remner, 88, of Zelienople passed away on Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, at Passavant Retirement Community where she was a resident.
She was born on May 2, 1931, in Youngstown, Ohio.
Marge was a registered nurse and was employed in hospitals, nursing homes and pediatric doctors' offices throughout her career.
Marge was an avid gardener and always became involved in the local garden clubs wherever she lived. She was also an avid reader and volunteered at the library at Passavant. Marge was also a bird enthusiast and animal lover.
Above all, she will be remembered for her joyful, generous and kind-hearted nature, that always brought a smile to everyone.
She leaves behind to cherish her memory, her three sons, Robert A. Remner Jr., and his wife, Maureen, of Dingmans Ferry, Pa., David J. Remner and his wife, Debra, of Aston, Pa., and James A. Remner and his wife, Robin, of Wexford; her grandchildren, John Remner (Erica Priola), Mike, Nicholas, Matt, Lindsay, Mark, Josh Vanderhoof (wife Jessica), and Nick Vanderhoof (wife Samantha); and her great-grandchildren, Mason, Sawyer, Ruby and Luna.
Marge was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 62 years, Robert A. Remner Sr., whom she married on April 16, 1955, and who passed away May 27, 2017; her father, John Szucs; her mother, Erma Szucs; her stepmother, Clara Szucs; and her sister, Irene Emrich.
REMNER - The family of Margaret "Marge" Remner, who died Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, will receive friends from 1 p.m. until the time of a memorial service at 2 p.m. Sunday at the Seaman Memorial Chapel at Passavant Retirement Community, 105 Burgess Drive, Zelienople.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Boylan Funeral Home, 324 E. Grandview Ave., Zelienople.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial donations be made in Marge's honor to the Passavant Benevolent Fund/LAS Foundation, or to Audubon to support wildlife conservation at www.audubon.org.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.boylanfuneralservices.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on Dec. 19, 2019
|
|
|
Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page.
Thank you. You have now memorialized
on Facebook.
|
|
The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to:
- Connect with memorials that are important to you.
- Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.
- Share your memories with your Facebook friends.
|