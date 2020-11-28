1/
Margaret Sheptak
1927 - 2020
Margaret Sheptak, 93, of Lyndora passed away Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020, at her residence.
Born May 20, 1927, in Lyndora, she was a daughter of the late Frank and Josephine Onufrak Sheptak.
She was a member of St. John the Baptist Byzantine Catholic Church in Lyndora. She also belonged to the 55 & Alive of St. Michael the Archangel Roman Catholic Church in Butler.
Margaret was employed by Spang Research as an electrical technician at the magnetics plant in East Butler. She retired in 1988 with 34 years of service.
She is survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Margaret was preceded in death by four brothers, Frank, Andy, Steve and Nick Sheptak; and four sisters, Ann Burnatoski, Julia Waliga, Mary Betty and Helen Smaretsky.
SHEPTAK - Friends of Margaret Sheptak, who died Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020, will be received from 12:30 p.m. until 1:30 p.m. Monday at Martin Funeral Home, 429 Center Ave., Butler.
Funeral services will follow at 1:30 p.m. at the funeral home with the Rev. Radko Blichar, pastor of St. John the Baptist Byzantine Catholic Church, officiating.
Burial will follow in Butler County Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to St. John the Baptist Byzantine Catholic Church, 105 Kohler Ave., Lyndora, PA 16045.
For more information, please visit www.martinfh.net.


Published in Butler Eagle from Nov. 28 to Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
30
Visitation
12:30 - 01:30 PM
MARTIN FUNERAL HOME, INC. - BUTLER
NOV
30
Funeral service
01:30 PM
MARTIN FUNERAL HOME, INC. - BUTLER
Funeral services provided by
MARTIN FUNERAL HOME, INC. - BUTLER
429 CENTER AVE
Butler, PA 16001
(724) 287-4073
