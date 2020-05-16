Margaret Vensel Stump, 93, of Renfrew, passed away May 12, 2020.
She was born October 3, 1926 in Aberdeen, to the late George Henderson and the late Mary Henderson.
Margaret worked at Braun's Bread Store for many years. She was an excellent bowler and loved playing bingo with family and friends. She enjoyed traveling, baking, and being with her four boys, who were her pride and joy.
Margaret is survived by her three sons, George (Ann) Vensel of Butler, Keith (Joyce) Vensel of Lithia, Fla., and Ken (Mary Pat Maher) Vensel of Renton, Wash.; 11 grandchildren, Scott Vensel, Paula Haas, Patrick Vensel, Nicholas Vensel, John Vensel, Jimmy Vensel, Elizabeth Vensel, Eric Vensel, Anita Shumaker, Ian Vensel and Eve Maher; four great-grandchildren, Courtney Carter, Zac Oddo, Shelby Vensel, and Kaden Shumaker; great-great-grandchildren Eli and Kinsley; two sisters, Chris Henderson of Australia, Helen King of Renfrew; and numerous nieces and nephews in the United States, Scotland and Australia.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by first husband, John P. Vensel, who passed away March 1, 1991; her second husband, Russell Stump, who passed away Dec. 21, 2013; one son, James Vensel; one brother, George Henderson; and three sisters, Lily Korzer, Sadie Black, and Molly Sutherland.
STUMP - Due to the many restrictions imposed because of the coronavirus, there will not be a public visitation for Margaret Vensel Stump, who died Tuesday, May 12, 2020.
Arrangements are being handled by Thompson-Miller Funeral Home, 124 East North St., Butler, PA 16001.
Interment will take place in Greenlawn Burial Estates.
Online condolences can be given at www.thompson-miller.com.
Published in Butler Eagle from May 16 to May 17, 2020.