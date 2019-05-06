Margaret Tomlinson, 94, of Zelienople passed away peacefully on Saturday while under the care of Passavant Retirement Community.
Born April 10, 1925, in Ellwood City, she was the daughter of the late John and Mary Poydock.
Margaret faithfully worshipped at St. Gregory Roman Catholic Church, where she was a longtime member of St. Anne's Guild.
She worked as an administrative assistant for the Zelienople Police Department.
She will be dearly missed and fondly remembered.
She leaves behind to cherish her memory her daughter, Mary Kay Tomlinson of Norman, Okla.; her brother, Albert Poydock of Los Angeles, Calif.; and her sister, Alice Puzz of Pittsburgh.
In addition to her parents, Margaret was preceded in death by her husband, Walter F. Tomlinson, who passed away in 1958; and two sisters, Mary Fray and Helen Gergosky.
TOMLINSON - Friends of Margaret Tomlinson, who died Saturday, May 4, 2019, will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at Boylan Funeral Home, 324 E. Grandview Ave., Zelienople.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Tuesday at St. Gregory Catholic Church, 2 W. Beaver St., Zelienople.
She will be laid to rest at St. Gregory Catholic Cemetery in Zelienople.
Online condolences and directions are at www.boylanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on May 6, 2019