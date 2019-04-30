Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margretta C. Forster. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Margretta C. Forster, 75, of Cowansville died on Monday in Sugarcreek Rest.

She was born on April 12, 1944, in Maple Grove, Pa., and was the daughter of the late John and Grace (Vogt) Forster.

She was a 1962 graduate of East Brady High School.

Margretta was employed at Butler Memorial Hospital for 30 years.

She was a member of St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church in Bradys Bend.

She enjoyed cooking, baking, Sudoku puzzles, collecting water globes and spending time with her nieces and nephews.

Margretta leaves behind to cherish her memory her three sisters, Mary Ann (Lou) Walter of Lower Burrell, Eleanor Forster of Cowansville, and Lois (Don) Beckett of Sarver; two sisters-in-law, Sylvia Forster of Leechburg, and Becky Forster of Butler; 14 nieces and nephews; and 12 great-nieces and great-nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her two brothers, Bob and Bill Forster.

FORSTER - Family and friends of Margretta C. Forster, who died Monday, April 29, 2019, will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday in Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home, 832 East Brady Road, Cowansville.

A funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday in St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church, Bradys Bend, with the Rev. John Butler officiating.

Burial will follow in Lawn Haven Burial Estates, Worthington.

