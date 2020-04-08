Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marguerite Ann Mershimer. View Sign Service Information Smith Funeral Home 421 New Castle St Slippery Rock , PA 16057-1012 (724)-794-2830 Send Flowers Obituary

Marguerite Ann Mershimer, 82, of Slippery Rock passed away on April 6, 2020, in the early morning from chronic health problems.

She was born on July 9, 1937, in Youngstown, Ohio, to John Lehett and Julia (Kopko) Lehett. She grew up in Hermitage.

She attended Slippery Rock State Teacher's College, graduating in 1959 with a degree in elementary education.

She taught elementary school for Center Township in Butler, for 30 years. She was also a lifelong member of the Pennsylvania State Education Association (PSEA).

Marguerite had a joyful personal life. In the summer of 1959, following graduation, Marguerite married Paul Mershimer. Their marriage lasted for nearly 57 years, up until his death in 2016. Together, they had a son, Kurt.

She was a member of Center Presbyterian Church.

Marguerite enjoyed spending time with friends and family, participating in multiple card clubs, traveling, riding motorcycles, golfing, bargain shopping and reading books.

Most importantly, she dearly loved her son, Kurt, and her daughter-in-law, Sarah, and their precious five children.

Survivors include her son, Kurt (Sarah) Mershimer of Volant; her brother, Jack (Mary) Lehett of Hermitage; her sister-in-law, Georgia Bruns of Freedom; her five grandchildren, Emma, Luke, Reed, Micah and Cami; along with many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband.

MERSHIMER - A private funeral service for Marguerite Ann Mershimer, who died Monday, April 6, 2020, will be held at Smith Funeral Home, 421 New Castle St., Slippery Rock. The Rev. William Mumaw of Center Presbyterian Church will officiate.

Interment will be at Slippery Rock Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be given to the Slippery Rock Community Library, P.O. Box 25, Slippery Rock, PA 16057, or Slippery Rock Fire & Rescue, 162 Elm St., Slippery Rock, PA 16057.



