Margy H. Hoffman
Margy H. Hoffman Tebay, 92, of Butler passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, at Concordia Lutheran Ministries in Cabot.

She was born Dec. 19, 1927, in Great Belt, and was the daughter of the late Charles Elmer Heasley and the late Margaret Jordan Heasley.

Margy was a loving wife and mother.

She was a member of St. Andrews Presbyterian Church, where she also served as a former elder and taught Sunday school.

Margy belonged to the Junior Women's Club, Intermediate League, and the Class of 1945 Reunion Committee.

She enjoyed painting, especially oil painting. Margy enjoyed making sun catcher decorations out of plastic cooking crystals.

She is survived by three sons, Carl "C.F." (Colleen) Hoffman III of Enon Valley, Pa., William C. (Elaine) Hoffman of New Castle, and Roger L. (Lori) Hoffman of Worthington; five grandchildren, Nathaniel (Shirah) Hoffman, Emily (Brian) Domena, Megan Hoffman, Carly Hoffman and Logan Hoffman; three great-grandchildren, Ahna Hoffman, Belle Hoffman and Ember Domena; two brothers, Clifford Heasley and Merle Heasley; two sisters, Emogene Lyon and Donna (Les) Downing; numerous nieces and nephews; two stepgrandchildren, Amy (Rob) Ramsey and Mary Rose (Cary) Gill; four stepgreat-grandchildren, Zach (Annie) Ramsey, Madison Ramsey, Cameron Gill and Kerrigan Gill; and two stepgreat-great-grandchildren, Jamie Ramsey and R.J. Ramsey.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her previous spouse, Carl "Jake" Hoffman Jr., who passed away on Aug. 29, 1995; her husband, William "Bill" R. Tebay, who passed away on Oct. 7, 2007; her brothers, Dale Heasley, Charles Heasley, Glenn Heasley, Earl Heasley, Robert Heasley, Wade Heasley and David Heasley; and her sisters, Betty Cooper, Sara Oesterling, Janet Pehrson, Shirley Harper and Nancy Hummel.

TEBAY - There will be no public visitation for Margy H. Hoffman Tebay, who died Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020.

Please join us using any of the following, Zoom Video, Zoom Call in (audio only) at +1-301-715-8592 or +1-646-558-8656, Meeting ID 816 5413 2942, or YouTube Live Stream.

Private burial will take place in North Side Cemetery.

Arrangements are being entrusted to Thompson-Miller Funeral Home, 124 E. North St., Butler.

The family requests memorial donations be sent to St. Andrews Presbyterian Church, 201 E. Jefferson St., Butler, PA 16001, or Indo-American Home for Children, P.O. Box 909, Butler, PA 16003.

Online condolences can be given at www.thompson-miller.com.


Published in Butler Eagle on Dec. 3, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Thompson-Miller Funeral Home
124 E North St
Butler, PA 16001
724-287-3706
