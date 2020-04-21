Maria M. "Marcy" McCabe, 55, of Karns City, passed away Saturday, April 18, 2020.
She was born in June of 1964, in Allegheny County, and was the daughter of the late Matthew and Barbara McCabe.
Marcy received her bachelor's degree from Slippery Rock.
She was known to love the outdoors, animals and her cats, but most of all, she loved gardening and working to perfect her yard and flower beds.
Maria was the beloved mother of Robert Spreng Jr. of Cabot; the sister of John McCabe; and the loving aunt of Garret, Sarah and Emily.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother and sister.
MCCABE - Services for Maria M. "Marcy" McCabe, who died Saturday, April 18, 2020, will be held privately.
All arrangements were handled by SPENCER D. GEIBEL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 140 New Castle Road, Butler.
Please visit www.spencerdgeibel.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on Apr. 21, 2020