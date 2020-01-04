Marian A. Black, 92, of Valencia passed away on Friday morning, Jan. 3, 2020, at Good Samaritan Hospice in Wexford.
Born Feb. 1, 1927, in Adams Township, she was the daughter of the late Verne and Beulah Miller Purvis.
A homemaker, Marian was a member of West Deer Bible Church in Gibsonia.
She played piano and guitar most of her life and was a member of the OPUS I Music Society. She enjoyed singing with her sisters and she also sang in her church choir.
Surviving are two daughters, Linda (Bill) Maurhoff and Carol Kier, both of Valencia; seven grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.
She is also survived by a brother, David (Bonnie) Purvis of Valencia; a brother-in-law, Donald Thieleman of Mars; an aunt, Grace Brandon of Stowe, Ohio; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James D. Black, whom she married on April 30, 1947, and who died on June 26, 2008; a daughter, Rebecca Lee Black; an infant brother, Samuel Purvis; a son-in-law, Gary; two sisters, Jean Misko Johnston and Jessie Mae Thieleman; and a grandson, Cody Kier.
BLACK - Friends of Marian A. Black, who died Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, at McDonald-Aeberli Funeral Home, 238 Crowe Ave., Mars.
Additional visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at 11 a.m. Monday at LifePointe Alliance Church, 997 PA-228, Mars, with Pastor David Ryan officiating.
Burial will be in Mars Cemetery, Adams Township.
Memorials may be made to the Food Pantry at the Lighthouse Foundation.
Directions and condolences are available at www.mcdonald-aeberli.com.
