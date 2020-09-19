Marian B. Hixenbaugh of Cabot, formerly of Millvale passed away Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020.
Marian was the beloved wife of the late Harold Hixenbaugh.
She was the loving mother of Julie (Mike) Landefeld, Barb (Jeff) Slimick, Jane (the late Jimmy) Barricella, and Robert "Beanie" (Linda) Hixenbaugh.
She was the proud grandmother of Lauren (Justin) Coroian, Sara Slimick, Chelsea Barricella, Kristen (Max) Baker, Stacy (Brian) Jackson, Rico (Mandy) Johnson, Missy (Steve) O'Leath and Joe Landefeld.
She was the great-grandmother of eight; and the sister of Dolores (Frank) Pschirer, Irene (Whitey) Nist and the late Leonard (Rina) Hixenbaugh.
She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
HIXENBAUGH - Friends of Marian B. Hixenbaugh, who died Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, were received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Hahn Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 123 North Ave., Millvale.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, at Holy Spirit Church.
The family would like to thank Cassie, Melanie and Carrie from Good Samaritan Hospice for their loving care of their mom. They suggest donations to Good Samaritan Hospice, 134 Marwood Road, Ground Floor, Cabot, PA. 16023.
