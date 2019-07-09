Butler Eagle

Marian E. Huesman-Iole

Service Information
Schellhaas Funeral Home Bakerstown
5864 Heckert Rd.
Bakerstown, PA
15007
(724)-443-1505
Obituary
Marian E. Huesman-Iole, 96, of Valencia passed away on Sunday.
She was the beloved wife of Frank Iole.
She was also the loving mother of Bobette K. (John) Mack and Bonnie K. (Dennis) Ciafre; the proud grandmother of Derec B. (Ashley) Ciafre and Danelle M. (Nicolas) Matz; and the great-grandmother of Mila Ciafre, Finley Ciafre and Gianna Matz.
She is also survived by her stepsons Tim (Ranee) Iole and Tom Iole and their families.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Edwin H. Huesman; a son, Blaine N. Huesman; her sister, Ethel (Dolly) Kinnen; and her brother, Charles Schermock.
Marian was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She will be dearly missed.
HUESMAN-IOLE - A memorial service will be held at a later date for Marian E. Huesman-Iole, who died Sunday, July 7, 2019.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Schellhaas Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Bakerstown.
Please offer condolences and check for date of service at www.schellhaasfh.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on July 9, 2019
