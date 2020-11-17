Marian Emma Andrews, 89, of Columbus, Ohio, formerly of Cabot, passed away on Nov. 13, 2020, at First Community Village.
Marian was born Nov. 7, 1931, in Cabot, and was the daughter of the late Thomas and Mildred (Bauman) Simmons.
She is survived by her son, Scott (Doris) Andrews Jr.; her daughter, Susan (Tim) Gendron; seven grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; her sisters, Shirley (Bob) Harrison, Virginia Neubert and Irene Simmons-Ambrose; her brothers, Willie Simmons and Dale (Nancy) Simmons; many nieces and nephews; and her lifelong friend, Yvone Richardson.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Scott Andrews Sr.; her son, David Andrews; two brothers, Wilmer Simmons and Vernon Simmons; and her brother-in-law, Kenneth Neubert.
ANDREWS - Friends of Marian Emma Andrews, who died Nov. 13, 2020, will be received from 2 to 4 p.m. Thursday at Fox Funeral Home, 410 W. Main St., Saxonburg.
Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday at St. Luke Cemetery, Hannahstown Road, Cabot.
Please visit www.foxfuneralhomeinc.com
.