Marian J. Elias, 88, passed away on Monday at Concordia of Fox Chapel surrounded by her loved ones.

She was born May 26, 1931, in DuBois, Pa., and was the daughter of the late John and Mary Hambrosky Burton.

Marian was a graduate of St. Catherine High School, Class of 1949.

After graduation, she worked at DuBois Hospital as a bookkeeper. Later, she worked as a secretary for the Electrolux Corp. She attended the DuBois Business College as well.

Marian married Herbert Elias on Aug. 8, 1953. They moved to Butler, where Herb was a teacher in the Butler School District. In addition, Marian helped her husband start and operate the Elias Driver Training School for over 60 years.

Marian was a loving and caring mother and grandmother to her five children and her 13 grandchildren.

She was an avid gardener and seamstress.

She was a member of St. Andrew Roman Catholic Church since its groundbreaking and she was very active in the Ladies' Guild of the parish.

Marian also worked the election polls in her local district for decades. She was an avid Steelers and Pirates fan, and she was a wonderful friend to many.

In Marian's last few years, she lived at Concordia of Fox Chapel and had many close friendships with other residents and staff. She was always smiling and was known as the sweet lady with the bright bow in her hair.

Marian is survived by her two daughters, Terri Ronald and her husband, Carl, of Allison Park, and Kathy Rubin and her husband, Eddie, of Acton, Mass.; three sons, David Elias and his wife, Lori, of Bradford Woods, Pa., Doug Elias and his wife, Jen, of Twinsburg, Ohio, and Rick Elias and his wife, Carol, of Butler; 13 grandchildren, Abby and Zach Ronald, Sam, Jack and Ben Rubin, Nate, Maddie and Noah Elias, Avery, Lucas and Brody Elias, and Logan and Chelsea Elias.

Marian is also survived by her sister, Betty Bellingham of Cedar Hill, Texas. In addition, she was very close to her good friend Pat Mohn, who was like a son to her.

She was preceded in death by her husband; her sister, Evelyn Nichols; and three brothers, Edward, Jack and Gerald Burton.

Sweet Marian will be missed by many!

ELIAS - There will be no visitation for Marian J. Elias, who died Monday, June 24, 2019.

A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday from St. Andrew Roman Catholic Church, 1660 N. Main St. Ext., Butler.

Entombment will take place in Calvary Cemetery.

Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the care of Martin Funeral Home, 429 Center Ave., Butler.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer's research organization of the donor's choice.

