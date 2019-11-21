Marian J. Scott, 82, of Slippery Rock, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, at Butler Memorial Hospital.
Born Oct. 3, 1937, in Butler, she was a daughter of the late Herbert W. Orth Sr. and the late Jane D. Cubbison Orth.
Marian previously worked in the cafeteria at Slippery Rock University, and did customer service for ABC Photo. She was also a homemaker, who raised her seven children.
She was a member of St. Paul Roman Catholic Church.
She enjoyed bingo, crafts and ceramics, and bowling and camping with her family and friends.
Surviving are her husband, Harold L. Scott. They were married Nov. 7, 1953.
She is also survived by her six children, Randy L. (Val-Dean) Scott of Renfrew, William (Patty) Scott of Chicora, Richard (Kimberley) Scott of Butler, Debra (Daniel) Steighner of Herman, Mary Ann Scott of Slippery Rock, and Jody (Gregory) Majors of New Brighton; 17 grandchildren; 32 great-grandchildren; her brothers and sisters, Herbert W. Orth Jr. of Butler, Delores J. Collins of Rocklin, Calif., Karen Manny of Chicora, and Ronald W. Orth of Portersville; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Harold L. Scott Jr.; and her sister, Darlene.
SCOTT - Friends of Marian J. Scott, who died Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Geibel Funeral Home, 201 E. Cunningham St., Butler.
Funeral services will be held at 9 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Interment will follow at Greenlawn Burial Estates in Mount Chestnut.
For more information or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.geibelfuneralhome.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on Nov. 21, 2019