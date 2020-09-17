Marian Louise Crevar, 89, formerly of Butler, passed away on Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, in Hickory, N.C.
She was born on Jan. 31, 1931, in Timblin, Pa., and was the daughter of the late John and Ruth (Elkin) Kennedy.
Marian graduated from Punxsutawney High School in 1948, and completed her nursing degree at Butler Memorial Hospital in 1953. She then married the love of her life, Andrew "Bud" Crevar.
Marian enjoyed numerous years working as an RN at Butler Hospital and also Crestview Cottage Nursing Home. She later resigned from nursing to help run the family business of Crevar Brothers' Trucking. She shared many memories of helping out her husband, once even helping him go get a truck that had broken down. He had to hook a chain to it, so she could drive it back behind him without breaking the chain or wrecking into him for 20 miles. She didn't sweat the small stuff and if she did, nobody ever knew it.
She especially loved family reunions, getting all of her family in one place. Catching up on hugs, sharing stories and tracking her grandchildren and great-grandchildren's growth spurts gave her the most joy. If you didn't remember, she'd also remind you that she was a better ballplayer than all of the boys combined back in her day. Everyone left feeling loved, and that they were special to her. That was just her way.
There is no more sacred relationship than between a mother and her child. Hers was no exception. Marian was the kind of mother that had a special relationship with each of her children in the way each one needed her. She was their biggest supporter and gave each of them unconditional encouragement in the paths they had chosen to pursue. She continued that special bonding with her grandchildren, cultivating a unique one-on-one relationship with each of them. Marian instinctively related to people on an individual level; a human level. She had a gift from God and she used it often to help many navigate through difficult seasons in their lives.
Marian had a personal relationship with her savior, had an unwavering faith and was always active in the United Methodist churches in Butler and Payson, Ariz. She attended Bible studies, served on numerous mission committees and was known for starting and organizing a Thanksgiving community meal in Payson, Ariz.
She was also known to love a good game of cards with her children and grandchildren, especially if Willie Nelson was playing in the background. You might even convince her to drink a "pink squirrel" once in a blue moon. Her family was playing Merle Hagg©ard for her when she passed, and are sure that her husband was there to meet her to take her the rest of the way home.
Marian is survived by three sons, Bill (Debbe) Crevar of Butler, Budd (Suzie) Crevar of North East, Md., and John (Lisa) Crevar of Denver, N.C.; a daughter, Shelly (Scott) Core of Cave Creek, Ariz.; eight grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband; and her brothers, Paul Kennedy and Bill Kennedy.
CREVAR - All services will be held privately for Marian Louise Crevar, who died Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, and are under the direction of SPENCER D. GEIBEL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 140 New Castle Road, Butler.
