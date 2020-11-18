Marianne Shearer, 72, of Butler passed away Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, at The Orchards of Saxonburg.
Born Nov. 28, 1947, in Butler, she was the daughter of the late Paul Fisher and Mary (Patterson) Fisher.
Marianne was a 1965 graduate of Butler High School.
She was employed at the former Troutman's Department Store, and the Butler Eagle in the circulation department.
She was a member of St. Mark's Lutheran Church in Butler.
Marianne enjoyed camping, and spending time with her family.
Surviving are her husband of 53 years, Glenn Richard Shearer, whom she married July 15, 1967; two sons, Brian Richard Shearer of Butler, and Ryan Lee Shearer and his wife, Melissa, of West Sunbury; four grandchildren, Nicholas, Noah, Evan and Gabrielle Shearer; and two brothers, Raymond Fisher and William Fisher.
She was preceded in death by her parents; one sister, Patricia Balde; and two brothers, Paul Fisher and Donald Fisher.
SHEARER - There will be no public viewing for Marianne Shearer, who died Monday, Nov. 16, 2020.
Services will be private and at the convenience of the family.
Thompson-Miller Funeral Home, 124 E. North St., Butler, is assisting the family with their arrangements.
Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Marianne to the Alzheimer's Association
, Greater PA Chapter, 2835 E. Carson St., Suite 200, Pittsburgh, PA 15203, or to the Butler County Humane Society, 1015 Evans City Road, Renfrew, PA 16053.
