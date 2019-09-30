Guest Book View Sign Service Information Schellhaas Funeral Home Bakerstown 5864 Heckert Rd. Bakerstown , PA 15007 (724)-443-1505 Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM Holy Sepulcher Church 1301 E. Cruikshank Road Butler , PA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Our sweet momma, Marie A. (Palamara) Reynolds, earned her angel wings on Sept. 26, 2019. Her kindness and generosity touched all who knew her.

Mom loved camping, shopping, crocheting and threw the best parties around. If you were her family or friend you were sure to get a card on your birthday and other holidays! She remembered everyone. We had many sleepovers at her house and cherished each moment. She taught us so much and especially that family is number one! We will be lost without this special lady lent to us by God. Our time with her was short, too short for us but packed with memories of a lifetime.

Our mom, Marie Palamara Reynolds, is survived by her four children, Terri Lee, Robert John (Leslie), Lisa Marie (Eric) and Megan Elizabeth (John); her grandchildren, Todd (Amy) Tommaney, Kate (Trevor) Tommaney, Chelsea (Justin) Dinkfelt, Alicia (Derek) Lenhart, Dani McMichael, Ronnie Boehler, Lindsay Boehler, Cassie (Lukas) Bujak, Brandon Slick, Maria Slick, Shane Slick, Savannah Slick and John Slick Jr.; her great-grandchildren, Daisy, Jane and Jaxon Lindstrom, Noah, Madelyn and Emma Tommaney, Austin and Daxton Dinkfelt, Dominic, Jeremiah and Jacob Slick, Devin Wolfe, and Deliah; her soon to be great-granddaughter, Scarlet Lee Rose; her dear friend, Robert Versharen; her brother and sister-in-law, Eugene and Jan Palamara; her brother-in-law, Glenn Kress; her nieces and nephews, Brian (Ruthann) Kress and family, Rachel Hawthorn and Brooke, Brad Kress and family, John (Michelle) Palamara and family, Matt (Nancy) Palamara and family, and Luke (Lauren) Palamara; many cousins; aunts; and many close friends.

Marie, born on March 8, 1943, was the daughter of the late John and Jane (Dodson) Palamara; sister of the late Charlotte Kress; grandmother of the late Robert John McMichael; and wife of the late David Reynolds.

We love you mommy, nunnie, grandma and friend. We will hold you forever in our hearts. Until we see you mom ~ love you much ~ This is not a goodbye, but a see ya again!

REYNOLDS - A Mass of Christian burial for Marie A. (Palamara) Reynolds, who died Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday in Holy Sepulcher Church, 1301 E. Cruikshank Road, Butler.

Arrangements were entrusted to Schellhaas Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Bakerstown.

In lieu of flowers, family suggests donations to St. Jude Hospital, , or Jade Wellness

