Marie B. Schnur, 94, of Butler, passed away Saturday in Good Samaritan Hospice at Concordia Lutheran Ministries in Cabot.

Born Oct. 25, 1924, in Butler, she was a daughter of the late Luigi and Antoinette Pascazi Angeloni.

Marie was employed as a secretary at Saint Fidelis Seminary in Herman.

She was a member of Saint Michael the Archangel Roman Catholic Church and she belonged to the 55 & Alive of Saint Michael's.

She is survived by three children, Donna Cagni and her husband, Dana, of Lebanon,Chuck Schnur and his wife, Esther, of Natrona Heights, and Dave Schnur, of Butler; five grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and a number of nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Claude C. Schnur, who passed away April 6, 1993; one daughter, Patricia J. "Pat" Schnur, who passed away Jan. 5, 2016; one sister; and two brothers.

SCHNUR - There will be no public visitation for Marie B. Schnur who died Saturday, April 6, 2019.

A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Monday at Saint Michael the Archangel Roman Catholic Church, 432 Center Avenue, Butler.

Burial will take place in Saint Michael's Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to Good Samaritan Hospice, 134 Marwood Road, Cabot, PA 16023.

Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Martin Funeral Home,429 Center Avenue, Butler.

429 CENTER AVE

Butler , PA 16001

429 CENTER AVE
Butler , PA 16001
(724) 287-4073

