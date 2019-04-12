Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marie Betz. View Sign

Marie Betz, 77, of Zelienople passed away on Wednesday while under the care of Good Samaritan Hospice in Wexford.

Born April 28, 1941, in Enon Valley, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Raymond and Pearl Smith Rhodes.

Marie was a member of St. Gregory Catholic Church in Zelienople, where she was known for lighting candles.

She graduated from Ellwood City High School.

Marie was a former member of the Evans City Senior Center, and a proud member of the drum circle while she was there.

She enjoyed playing cards and entertaining family and friends at every opportunity. Above all, she loved her family and treasured the time she spent with them.

Marie leaves behind to cherish her memory her daughters, Valerie Ketterer and her husband, Dean, of Cranberry Township, and AmyJo Fischer and her husband, Steven, of Midlothian, Va.; her four grandsons, Dean and Darien Ketterer, and Michael and Nicholas Fischer; and several beloved nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph R. Betz; two sisters, Ethel Betz and Alice Simpson; and a brother, Sonny Rhodes.

BETZ - The family of Marie Betz, who died Wednesday, April 10, 2019, will receive friends from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, April 19, 2019, at Boylan Funeral Home, 324 E. Grandview Ave., Zelienople.

A memorial service will be held in Marie's honor at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 20, 2019, at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions be made in Marie's honor to Good Samaritan Hospice, 146 Neely School Road, Wexford, PA 15084.

Expressions of sympathy may be shared with Marie's family at



324 E. Grandview Ave

Zelienople , PA 16063

